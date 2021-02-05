WOODLAND HILLS, CA. (KCBS) – A Los Angeles Police Department K9 was caught on camera taking down a domestic violence suspect who was trying to get away following a pursuit and hours-long standoff in Woodland Hills, California.
Police first encountered the suspect, who was accused of assaulting someone with a weapon, driving a black sedan around 5 p.m. Thursday near the Winnetka area. A short pursuit occurred, and the suspect drove up to a cul-de-sac near Royer and Venture Boulevard, where he decided to drive the car through a fence and onto a steep hillside.
The suspect then barricaded himself inside the stuck car. As day turned to night and the hours passed, police brought in SWAT teams and K9s. At one point, the suspect spray painted his front windshield and side window.
After three hours of negotiations, and with the suspect’s family on the scene, the SWAT team moved in. The car was filled with what is believed to be tear gas and the suspect quickly got out of the car with a knife in his hand, according to police.
The suspect took off running up a hill and a K9 officer rushed over. Eventually, a team of officers tased the suspect and took him into custody.
According to police, the suspect suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital before being booked.
