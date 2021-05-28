ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dramatic dash camera video captures the scary moments a driver plows into an Illinois State Police squad car.
The sergeant pulled off to the side of the highway after a traffic stop in Moline earlier this week. The emergency lights were still on when a Jeep sideswipes the car then rolls multiple times and catches on fire.
Both the sergeant and the other driver were not seriously injured. Investigators said the 55-year-old driver of the Jeep was driving under the influence of alcohol.
