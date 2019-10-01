PALM CITY, FL (KMOV.com) – A security camera captured the moment a family was violently carjacked while returning from Walt Disney World over the weekend.
According to WPBF, the car was parked at a Mobil gas station when a man armed with a gun approached, opened the door and pulled a woman out of the driver’s seat. The woman’s brother was in the passenger seat and her infant child and mother were in the back seat.
The woman, Jaime Sagona, could be seen on the video trying to get back in the car, but the suspect punched her, knocking her to the ground.
Sagona’s mother, who was in the back at the time of the carjacking, pled with the man and he eventually let her and the child out of the car about a mile down the road from where the initial crime occurred, WPBF reports.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Jaquay Marlon Jean, 21, in connection with the violent crime. He has been charged with kidnapping and carjacking.
