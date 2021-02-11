SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (KPIX/CNN) – Someone was caught on camera driving their car into a man on a San Francisco street then driving off, but what happened next really has people talking.
Last week, Arnulfo Villanueva was walking along London Street when he went to cross the street. An approaching car appeared to slow down a bit, then ran the pedestrian over.
"He stopped for, like, a couple seconds and then he left. For a minute I thought he was stopping, you know, to see if I was ok, but he didn't care, he just left,” Villanueva recalled.
As Villanueva laid injured in the middle of the street, no fewer than four cars swerved around him to pass by without stopping. "It was scary, seeing people, cars pass by. They didn't care about it, you know?"
Miguel Rubio’s nephew captured the hit-and-run on camera. He couldn’t believe what he was seeing. “What's happened to the human thing, you know? No one stopped! No one has stopped to help this guy!"
Jasmin Martinez, who recorded the hit-and-run on her camera, said, “They just drove around him like he was just some piece of trash that was just laying there." She believes COVID-19 might be robbing people of their basic humanity.
"People have learned to stay away from people, to mind their own business. And I feel like that starts to apply to everyday things now, not just your health but now it's applying to the way you see other people, the way you walk down the street,” Martinez said.
Villanueva said the experience has made afraid to cross the road if cars are near. He also no longer believes people will care enough to help.
"I don't trust people no more. To be honest, I don't trust no more,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.