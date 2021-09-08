SAN DIEGO, CA (KFMB/CNN) – Two seniors are recovering thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car near San Diego.
"It happened so fast; you know. We just reacted immediately,” recalled Jeff Lucas.
Lucas was one of five East County men who jumped into action after seeing a car on fire in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 before the exit for Lake Jennings Park Road. Witness Marie Macrorie shot cell phone video of the car fire rescue as the men rushed to help.
"Ran over there. A couple of the guys grabbed the wife, and the other two grabbed the husband, who was driving,” said rescuer Harry Hemphill.
“We just saw this guy,” said Andre Leggett. “He's stuck in his seat belt, so we kind of snatched open the door and unbuckled the seat belt, and my buddy, Barry, snatched him out of the car."
One of the good Samaritans is in the hospital with a burned arm after helping to pull a couple from their burning Toyota.
"Even we didn't even realize there was somebody in the passenger seat. That's just how much smoke was in the car,” Lucas said.
The couple is recovering at the hospital, according to their sons, Steve and Mark. "Our dad had some burns to his left side. My mom got out with just abrasions,” Steve Williamson said.
Ken and Joan Williamson, both in their early 90s, were vacationing in San Diego from Phoenix for Labor Day when their car was somehow hit from behind and caught fire. "Everyone that saw that video knows that, if those people did not pull my parents out, we would not be having this discussion right now, so I can't thank them enough,” Mark Williamson said.
The couple is expected to leave the hospital this week.
