LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KCAL /CNN) – A frightened witness captured the moment a private air ambulance crash landed on top of the Keck Hospital at the University of Southern California medical building in Los Angeles.
The pilot and two others were onboard when the helicopter malfunctioned and made a hard landing above the 7th floor. They suffered minor injuries.
A hospital intern said the building shook and debris flew everywhere.
The chopper landed on its side; pieces of the blades strewn about.
Hospital officials said the helicopter was carrying a donated heart, and they were able to safely get the organ and transplanted it to the person in need.
No one on the ground was injured and the crash did not disrupt patient care.
