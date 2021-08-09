OMAHA, NE (WOWT/CNN) – Tony Luu and his three friends were trapped and desperately calling for help as floodwaters rushed into an apartment complex’s elevator in Omaha, Nebraska.
As Luu’s friend frantically called 911, he phoned his roommate who is also a maintenance employee for the building.
“Told my roommate, I said, ‘hey, I need you to come help me. I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out here soon,’” said Luu.
Daylon and Drayton Stapp then rushed to the basement. The duo quickly found themselves in a similar yet equally dangerous position.
The floodwaters were just below the 5-foot-7 Luu’s chin. As he fought to kick the door open, his friends were on the other side prying the doors apart as best they could. Nearly 10 minutes later, their collaboration was successful.
