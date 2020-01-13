POLK COUNTY, Ga. (WSB/CNN) -- A Georgia police officer is recovering after being hit by a train.
It happened Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Law enforcement said Polk County Officer Andy Anderson was chasing a home burglary suspect down railroad tracks.
In the body camera video you can hear the train blowing its horn. Suddenly, the officer appears to be thrown into the brush alongside the tracks.
The officer wasn’t seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital with a few broken bones and a concussion. He is home recovering.
The suspect was able to get away but he has been identified.
