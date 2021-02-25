FAYETTEVILLE, GA. (WGCL) – The daring rescue of a passenger from a fiery crash was caught on camera in Fayetteville, Georgia.
Officers Michael Perry and Maggie Murphy dragged the passenger, who was on fire, to safety after a witness reported seeing a car go off the road, hit a tree and go up in flames just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
"We can teach them every single day how to walk into situations that are dangerous but it takes intestinal fortitude and courage, as you can see in the video, to walk into a fully engulfed vehicle to help save someone,” Fayetteville Police Chief Scott Gray said.
The two officers chose courage in a moment of chaos. Something Chief Gray said deserves recognition, “They’re heroes, two community heroes.”
