PASCO COUNTY, FL (CBS Newspath) – A deputy’s body camera captured the moment he saved a drowning man in Pasco County, Florida.
Deputy Taylor Grant was called to a drowning in progress last month around 8 a.m. The deputy jumped a nearly 10-foot fence and ran across acres to get to a woman who was yelling while trying to hold the victim above water.
When Deputy Grant arrived, he saw the man trapped between the sea wall and a floating walkway. He was then able to pull the man from the water.
The man was initially unresponsive but quickly responded when the deputy began to revive him. The man was then taken to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.