PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WJXT/CNN) – The dramatic rescue of an unconscious driver who was trapped in a car slowly sinking in a Florida pond was captured on video.
The video shows two St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies going all out to save the man, who had suffered a medical emergency. People watched as Deputy David Little climbed through the trunk of the sinking car and Captain Tres Edenfield tried to smash the window in hopes of getting to the driver.
The water was over Captain Edenfield’s head, stopping him from touching the bottom of the pond. The captain yelled and jumped out of the water to try to get the driver’s attention.
"We need to get to them before the car sinks and goes underwater,” said Captain Edenfield. The two deputies tugged on the car in an attempted to pull it closer to the shore.
"I heard a noise and I was like what's that? I don't know if there was a short in the vehicle that caused the doors to unlock, I don't know what happened. I had pulled the doors, and I had pulled the doors when we were out in the water, I pulled the door and the door came open. The gentleman was incoherent at best, I think he was starting to come out of something, and I gave him a slight sternum rub,” recalled Captain Edenfield.
The driver was the only person in the car at the time of the incident. He was later reportedly in good condition.
