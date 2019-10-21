LOS ANGELES (CNN) – A scary moment was caught on camera at a house fire in Los Angeles.
A firefighter lost his footing and tumbled off a roof while fighting a fire at a one-story home in Los Angeles’ Sun Valley neighborhood Saturday night. An official said the firefighter wasn’t seriously hurt.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 20 minutes.
A couple and their child live in the home. There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
