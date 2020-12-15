ORLANDO, Fla. (KMOV.com) – Body camera video shows officers in Orlando rescuing people trapped inside a submerged car.
According to WESH, the car landed upside down in a retention pond the evening of Dec. 10. A father and his two young sons were inside the car at the time.
The body camera captured an officer saving one of the boys, named Gabriel. A good Samaritan kept the head of the other boy, a 4-year-old above water while rescue efforts were performed.
Everyone went to the hospital in good condition following the rescue, WESH reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.