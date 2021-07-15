TUCSON, AZ (CBS NEWSPATH) – Golder Ranch Fire crews rescued a man and his two daughters from their vehicle after it was swept away by quick-moving water Wednesday.
The powerful storm that passed through the Tucson, Arizona area also resulted in power outages and downed power lines.
Golder Ranch said no one was injured in the water rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.