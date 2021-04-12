(REUTERS/CBS NEWSPATH) -- Forest officials in a rural area of India's southeastern Odisha state rescued an elephant calf on Saturday from the bottom of a well.
As villagers watched, officials used an excavator to dig down to the elephant, which had fallen in as a herd passed through the area during the night.
The local fire department also lent a hand to pull the calf up out of the hole using ropes.
Elephants are worshipped in Indian and Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon and is considered auspicious but its divine status has not saved them from
accidents. India has over 50 percent of the world's Asiatic elephant population but their number have dwindled in recent years due to shrinking habitats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.