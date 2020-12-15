GOLD COAST, Australia (Reuters/CBS) -- It was no foam party for dog Hazel as she wandered into a large amount of sea foam churned up a Gold Coast beach as cyclonic conditions along Australia's northeast coast generated huge seas washing away beaches at popular tourist spots.
A slightly confused Hazel was reunited with her anxious owner after a quick search.
Main Beach at Byron Bay, a popular tourist destination in northern New South Wales state and home to Hollywood A-listers such as Chris Hemsworth, has all but disappeared, Byron Mayor Simon Richardson told media on Monday.
The heavy band of rain and wild winds, generated by an intense low-pressure system off the southern Queensland coast, battered the heavily-populated border regions between NSW and Queensland for the third day bringing more than 700 millimeters (27.6 inches) of rain in some places over 48 hours.
Australia is expecting a wetter than usual summer this year due to a La Nina weather phenomenon, typically associated with greater rainfall and more tropical cyclones, though a major heat wave had sweltered the east just weeks ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.