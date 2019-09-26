SACRAMENTO, CA. (CBS News) – Christopher Mercurio called it a crime of opportunity.
“She was very quick to act, and I think that’s the most disturbing part of what she did,” he said.
Tuesday, he was pulling into a California gas station to fuel up before his commute to San Jose State when he was involved in a car crash. As he got out to check on the passengers of the other car, a woman approached him with concern.
“She was showing sympathy, or so it would seem,” said Mercurio.
What the cameras at a nearby gas station showed happened next surprised everyone. Mercurio said he went back to his car to grab his glasses that fell off during the crash and didn’t realize the woman was behind him. The security footage then showed the woman reaching inside his car to grab something.
“I was trying to exchange info and was looking all over for my wallet and it was nowhere to be found,” Mercurio said.
It wasn’t until hours later Mercurio discovered something was wrong. He went to check his online account and noticed a couple of charges.
“They spend $12.50 at a donut shop, they took $110 out at several locations, and tried spending about $250 at Walmart,” he said. “In total they spent almost $500.”
Now, he is trying to track down the suspect. He is also urging others to beware of car crash criminals.
“Be aware. It’s obviously not the first thing you’re going to think about during an accident, but don’t turn your back on anybody,” Mercurio warns.
