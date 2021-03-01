STAMFORD, CT. (News 12 Connecticut, Inc.) -- Startling video out of Stamford, Connecticut shows a dog walker holding a man in a hoodie at gunpoint, but police said the images are only part of the story.
The woman who shot the video was working from home when she looked out of the window and thought she was about to see her neighbor kill someone. “It was almost like a standoff, they were staring at each other,” she recalled.
“I knew I had to do something. I felt very helpless. I started banging on the window to distract, that didn't work, I started banging on the window and stared screaming,” she said.
Police said the man in the hoodie with the gun pointed at him in the video was the aggressor. According to officers, Fitzroy Lyle had told the man holding the gun that he was going to shoot them both. The man walking the dog that had the gun had a permit, and police believe it was justified.
Lyle has been charged in the incident. Police said a similar incident happened recently with a couple and their dog, but they didn’t press charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.