ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are looking for the driver who they say nearly struck an officer in downtown St. Louis Sunday night.
The incident in the 1100 block of Washington around 10:30 p.m.; police say it was captured by the officer’s body camera and by surveillance cameras. Surveillance video shows a dark colored sedan going west on Washington Ave, which police say was closed at the time, and then turning around at Tucker as it approaches barricades. Police say the car then went back east and swerved left, almost hitting the officer who was standing next to his squad car. Police say the officer was investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Tucker at the time. The car then drove over a sidewalk to avoid a barricade and fled.
The car in question has a temporary Missouri license plate, but police say the plate is not registered to the car. The officer is 35-years-old and has been with St. Louis City police for 4.7 years. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
