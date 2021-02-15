TEXAS (CBS Newspath) – A car skidded on ice and hit a police cruiser in Texas over the weekend.
According to police, the car hit ice and rolled down a hill before crashing into a police cruiser that was responding to another crash Saturday.
There were winter storm warnings across all Texas counties over the weekend.
