NEW YORK (KMOV.com) – A car barreled into the front of a New York building, narrowly missing a pedestrian and nearly crushing a woman who was working inside.
Police said an 86-year-old driver, who had his 82-year-old wife in the car, smashed through a glass storefront of an insurance company. There were three employees inside the building at the time.
One of the employees was working at the receptionist desk and narrowly escaped being crushed by the car.
The driver of the car and his wife suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Police do not believe the accident was criminal.
