LOS ANGELES, CA. (KCBS) – Brazen robbers in California appear to be choosing their victims based off of an accessory.
Security video showed two thieves assaulting a man after he walked out of a store on Melrose. Police said the thieves stole personal items, including a Rolex watch, before driving off in a white car. Detectives said the thieves followed the man to his car and then attacked him.
Armed robbers have targeted seven shoppers in the area in the past month. Authorities said all of the victims were wearing Rolex watches at the time.
The crimes have taken place in the late afternoon while it’s still daylight. Detectives said the thieves follow the victims out of restaurants and stores, waiting for them to walk down side streets to their cars before striking.
