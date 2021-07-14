YUBA COUNTY, CA (KOVR) – A California deputy used CPR to save a child who wasn’t breathing.
The life-saving moments were captured on Yuba County Sheriff Deputy Valentino Aguirre’s body camera.
"When I got him, he was pretty stiff and he wasn't opening his eyes he wasn't making any noises,” the deputy recalled.
Deputy Aguirre placed the child on his knee and began CPR. After two long minutes, the baby started to spit up fluid and cry a little bit.
“This past year I've been dealing with a lot of those calls similar to that and it wasn't a good outcome,” he said. “I was either there a little too late or it was reported a little too late.”
A few weeks after saving the infant, the deputy and family reunited during a medal ceremony at city hall, where a grateful mom and baby were all smiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.