LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) -- A delivery driver stopped his car and jumped into action after spotting a 2-year-old running across a California street.
When Gerson Tavares accepted one last request as a food delivery driver he had no idea what he was really being called to do. A 2-year-old boy in a diaper was running down a busy Burbank Boulevard in Van Nuys at night in front of Tavares’ car. When the driver realized it, he parked the car and bolted out the door to try and save the boy’s life.
"I run more and more,” he recalled. “I know if I got out of the lane the drivers don't see the boy. The boy is little, little."
Tavares waved his arms so other drivers would see him, if they couldn’t see the little boy. He thinks he may have run into head on traffic because he was completely distracted by a game tablet.
"All the time, the little boy on the game tablet,” he said.
Tavares was eventually able to stop traffic and get the boy out of the road. Right in front of a church.
"When the drivers stopped, I'm like, okay. I grabbed the boy in my arms, thank you God,” he said.
The driver’s son, Igor Tavares, considers his dad a hero for risking his own life to intervene. "
"You were the right guy at the right place, doing the right thing. And for me, what makes me more proud of him was how quick he acted, with like fast reaction. Just the way I expect my dad to be. You know. My hero. I love this guy," he said.
It’s not known how the boy ended up in the road. The Los Angeles Police Department said they located the boy’s guardians and returned him home. The Department of Children and Family Services will investigate to determine whether or not any further action needs to be taken.
