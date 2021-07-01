MODESTO, CA (KOVR/CNN) – A California couple woke up to find a bear in their kitchen.
Melissa Bryant and her husband woke up at the crack of dawn Monday to a not-so-cuddly stranger roaming inside their home.
"Came out of the bedroom, and he said, 'Holy pshhh! There's a bear in our kitchen!” she recalled.
As the bear turned toward the couple, they grabbed their cat and scrambled back into the bedroom. They then planned a strategy, hoping to get the bear out.
"At one point, the bear turned around to go into the bathroom, and that's when I ran to open the sliding glass door over here, so that he could run out,” Bryant said.
The bear then plopped back down on the ground. Bryant said he slurped some Nesquik, rummaged through the freezer, ate some Cheerios and made their kitchen one bear dining room.
"It was kind of like 'All right, I've been here fifteen minutes. I think I'm ready to go.' And went out the door I had opened earlier,” she said.
Aside from a damaged box of Eggo’s and the screen door, the bear didn’t damage anything. The bear also made an appearance at a neighbor’s kitchen.
