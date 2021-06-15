Surveillance video captured a man stealing a catalytic converter from a black jeep in the 5300 block of Heege Road on June 2, 2021.

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A surveillance camera captured a catalytic converter theft earlier this month.

A man was seen getting an apparent hand saw from his vehicle and then approaching a black Jeep. The sound of the saw can be heard in the video.

The theft took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Heege Road on June 2, 2021. The entire crime took about a minute, police said.

Anyone who can recognize the man in the video, or the blue truck is asked to contact Detective Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635 or by email: mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov.

