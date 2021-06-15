AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A surveillance camera captured a catalytic converter theft earlier this month.
A man was seen getting an apparent hand saw from his vehicle and then approaching a black Jeep. The sound of the saw can be heard in the video.
The theft took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Heege Road on June 2, 2021. The entire crime took about a minute, police said.
Anyone who can recognize the man in the video, or the blue truck is asked to contact Detective Nickolaus at (314) 615-8635 or by email: mnickolaus@stlouiscountymo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.