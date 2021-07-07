OAKLAND, CA (KGO/CNN) – Bold shoplifters were captured on cell phone video running out of a high-end store in San Francisco carrying expensive purses and handbags.
The video shows nine people running out of the Neiman Marcus store in Union Square. Shoppers said the incident was upsetting and makes them feel unsafe.
"I can’t believe it. I am shocked because it shouldn't be happening,” said shopper Liboria Maldonado.
Maldonado and her husband come to the area once a week to shop and have lunch but they are now having second thoughts.
"It's not right, not right for the people who live here. We don’t live here but we love coming here and enjoying the city but it's not safe anymore, like it used to be it's not,” Rafael Maldonado said.
Rachel Michelin, the president of the California Retailers Association, said she was upset to see the video but was not surprised.
"We have been saying this for years to leaders in San Francisco that this is a growing problem and it is falling on deaf ears. This should not be happening in a city like San Francisco,” she said.
Thefts like this one forced Walgreens to close 17 stores in San Francisco. Now, Target is closing some stores early in the area because of thefts.
San Francisco police have not made any arrests in the most recent case.
