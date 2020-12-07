PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police officers interrupted an armed robbery at a Parkville CVS, body camera video the department released Friday shows.
“It’s one of the most dangerous calls that we could go on,” Officer Jennifer Peach, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said.
The video shows officers walking into the CVS in the 2900 block of East Joppa Road around 11:30 p.m. last Monday to find an armed suspect behind the counter standing over two witnesses.
Two officers ordered the man, 21-year-old Taiquan Da’jon Fuqua of Carney, to the ground before taking his gun.
Two other suspects, 22-year-old David Roosevelt Fulgham, III, of Baltimore and 21-year-old Dylan Launclet Smith of York, Pennsylvania, jumped out of a window with prescription medications but were spotted near the city/county line and arrested following a short foot chase, police said.
Police found a handgun on Smith and cash and medications in their vehicle.
All three are being held without bond on multiple charges, including armed robbery, robbery and theft.
“The reason why we are releasing this video, in particular, is that these officers did just a beautiful job of entering the store, encountering the suspects and following all of the protocols and all of their training in apprehending that suspect and recovering a weapon,” Peach said.
No injures were reported in this incident.
