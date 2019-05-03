ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Rising water may have caused a towboat to hit the Eads Bridge Thursday morning.
The bridge was not damaged, and the Coast Guard says it is investigating.
The Coast Guard says the boat, named The Legacy, sustained damage to its pilot house.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.