CULVER CITY, CA. (KCBS / CBS NEWSPATH) – A brutal beating caught on camera in Culver City, California could be a hate crime.
Police said the suspect used racial slurs during the attack on an Asian American woman. The woman was walking near Washington Blvd. and Redwood Ave. On her way to work around 1 a.m. Monday when the suspect asked for a cigarette. When she continued walking, the suspect attacked her, according to police.
In video, the victim is seen struggling to get up as the suspect walks away, leaving the woman bloodied. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
