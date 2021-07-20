PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW/CNN) – Investigators are looking for a man who was caught on video burning an American flag that was hanging outside of a Pennsylvania home.
Robert Stewart has been proudly flying his American flag outside of his home for more 25 years but never expected it to be set ablaze.
"I come running down, and when I got to the steps, I could see the flames in the bay window. The bay window was just engulfed in flames,” he recalled.
Home surveillance video captured the suspect setting the flag on fire around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
“He lights the flag. He starts walking. It must've not been burning fast enough for him, so he came back and lit it some more, and then he walked away,” Stewart said.
The front of the home also caught fire, causing significant damage. The fire also damaged Stewart’s son’s home next door.
"I don't know why you would do that. You don't like it, that's fine. If you do like it, that's fine. But there are people in their houses. Like, don't -- I mean, I have two small children. My grandmother's 90. My in-laws are in their 60s. Like, God forbid if something happened,” Stewart’s daughter-in-law Carrie Fisher said.
The family is left to clean up and rebuild part of the front of the home they’ve lived in for more than 40 years. Stewart is now displaying a brand-new flag that he’s secured to plywood on charred siding – undeterred by the arsonist who targeted an American symbol that means so much to the family of veterans.
"All my wife's brothers were militaries, so as a point to her, 20, 30 years we've been flying flags. We have one out back, too, so as soon as they got done boarding it up to secure the house, I had another one in there, so I just put it up figuring they're not going to deter me from flying the flag, so,” said Stewart.
Investigators said they have leads from people who recognize the man in the video.
