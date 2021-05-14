SAN JOSE, CA (KPIX) – An armed smash-and-grab at a San Jose jewelry store was caught on video.
A quiet Sunday afternoon turned into minutes of terror for two Plaza Jewelry employees. Security footage shows two armed suspects busting in, pointing handguns at workers, smashing display cases, taking jewelry and ransacking the cash registers. The video shows a male employee going to his knees with his hands up as a female worker crouches behind a display case. The robbers allegedly threatened to kill the workers if they moved.
Cesar Pascal has owned the store for 45 years. The female worker seen in the security video has been with him for almost half of that time, but not after the robbery.
“She doesn’t want to come back to work,” he said. “We can replace anything, but you can’t replace an employee like that who’s trustworthy and honest. She was part of the family.”
The robbers made off with $75,000 in cash and jewelry in the March 21 heist. The entire thing was captured on Pascal’s 25 camera security system, which not only showed the suspects’ faces but also showed what kind of car they were driving. Three suspects were later arrested. They have also been linked to a similar robbery at another jewelry store in San Jose.
A week after the initial robbery, Pascal said his store was burglarized at night, which now has him rethinking the business. “It was more devastating to see that and all the things happening to small businesses in San Jose,” he said. “We were to a point that we were thinking about closing our doors."
