BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera with sticky fingers.
A North County woman says in the middle of the delivery driver’s drop-off, the driver picked up her money she had dropped. Now, the young mother is out of a check and Amazon is nowhere to be found.
“All she had to do was come deliver her package, deliver my package and leave. She didn't have to touch the envelope that was on the ground,” said Shawntavia Wilder.
Wilder says dropping an envelope carrying $1,100 on the ground in front of her Berkeley home was an honest mistake. Her mistake was caught on her family’s home surveillance camera.
“A few hours after I noticed I didn't have the envelope, I couldn't find it,” said Wilder.
She says she couldn’t find it because surveillance showed the driver snatch the envelope.
“I think Amazon should return my money and she should be fired. There's no way that they think that should be okay," she said.
She says she’s gotten nowhere with Amazon customer service and has even filed a police report with the Berkeley Police Department.
She says the loss of the money has put her in a really tough spot.
“I have a son to take care of, school just started two days ago and my mom had to buy supplies for me. It's just been rough,” said Wilder.
The theft happened a week and a half ago and News 4 has reached out to Amazon multiple times, but they were unable to provide a statement.
