VILLA PARK, Ill. (CNN/WLS) – An Illinois family’s security camera caught a scary encounter their young daughter had with a particularly bold coyote.
A security camera captured a coyote lurking after Christine Przybylski turned back from the mailbox disappointed her Halloween costume hadn’t arrived. The young girl didn’t see the animal.
“I decided to go to the swing, and when I went to the swing, he run by and I was like going and then I was like 'oh my god," the 5-year-old said.
The coyote came charging, full speed across the front yard, circled a tree and then charged right at the girl.
"I feeled its ear. And it almost bited my rib,” she said.
The girl’s mother, Christine, said she heard her daughter’s scream and then heard the wild story.
"I was like Mom! Mom! Mom! I saw... I saw a coyote!” the younger Przybylski said.
The girl’s parents then pulled up the cameras and saw the incident.
"He really pursued her violently and I'm so glad she got away,” Christine said.
Neighbors said they often heard coyotes fighting and screaming at night in the Villa Park, Illinois neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.