EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A viral TikTok video capturing an alleged shoplifter being left behind at an Edwardsville store during Labor Day weekend emphasizes there is truly no honor among thieves.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, an employee at the Hibbett’s Store on Troy Road noticed three woman who were known to steal merchandise at their other locations inside the business. As the trio browsed through the store for 30 minutes, the worker called local police to deter any potential crime.
@faxisfax
Saturday afternoon shopping and this is what we see… ##katespadenyonthemove ##fypシ ##gotcaught ##police ##stl ##ArmaniMyWay ##gotcaught♬ original sound - faxisfax
As police pulled into the parking lot, three woman carrying armfuls of clothes bolted out of the store. Two of the suspects got into a gray Ford Fusion as a 19-year-old woman, identified as Dakayla Colemon, struggled to open the door. TikTok user FaxisFax captured the moment the Fusion sped off and police chasing after the frustrated teen who ditched 24 pieces of clothing.
She was taken into custody after a 30-yard foot chase. Coleman is being held on a $30,000 bond on retail theft charges. She also has two shoplifting warrants out of St. Louis County and Clayton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.