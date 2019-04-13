QUINCY, Mass. (CNN/WCVB) -- Shocking video shows a woman being punched by two Massachusetts teenagers.
The victim, who is 5-months pregnant in the video, can be heard hysterically screaming as her boyfriend steps in to defend her.
Soon after, an elderly man in a red hat tries to help keep the attackers away from the pregnant woman.
Alec Zeng saw it all unfolding as he was leaving the post office in Quincy on Tuesday. He quickly turned on his phone’s camera to help police by capturing part of the attack.
Zeng called 911 and followed the suspects, and police arrested them just a few blocks away.
The pregnant victim later told police she had been throwing up earlier when the suspects walking by started to laugh at her.
She said one of them spit on her and her boyfriend, then the pair started punching her in the head.
19-year-old Tyrese Johnson-Nurse and 18-year-old David Russell are now facing charges for assault and battery on a pregnant woman.
The woman did not have any visible injuries but did go to the hospital to check on the health of the baby.
The suspects are due in court in May.
