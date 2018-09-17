(KDKA/KMOV) – Video shows that a camel got loose at the Shrine Circus during it stop at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
According to KDKA, six children and one adult were injured when the camel got spooked during a performance.
Video shows the camel bucking and running from what appears to be circus employees while a woman hangs on the animal’s back. Audience members can be heard screaming.
In the video, it appears workers got the camel under control and they can be seen helping the woman get off the camel’s back.
An announcer can be heard saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, remain calm please. Please remain clam. No unnecessary movement. Slowly leave the arena floor if you feel safer. We are looking for a medic, an EMT.”
Animal rights activists have objected to bringing the circus to town, saying they believe the animals are abused.
Humane Action Pittsburgh, along with PETA, convinced six Pittsburgh city council to ban certain control instruments used with the animals, according to KDKA.
Paul Levy, a Shrine Circus organizer since 1993, says the Shriners do not abuse animals.
