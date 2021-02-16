SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis police are looking for three suspects involved in the theft of an SUV that was left running to warm up Monday morning in the 5400 block of Holly Hills Avenue.
The owner got slammed into a parked car as one of the thieves drove away in his vehicle.The crime was recorded by a Ring doorbell camera at Robin Bekerle's house.
"It was terrifying because you just don't expect that kind of thing to happen right in front of your house," she said.
According to the victim, who asked that News 4 not reveal his identity, he'd started his Audi Q5 SUV and was standing 15 feet away on his front porch at the time.
In the video, the thieves can be seen driving by the SUV, then backing up to be parallel with it as a suspect gets out and slips into the SUV. The owner can be seen on video running to the car to stop the thieves and there's the sound of loud thuds as he bangs on the driver's side window with his fist. The red pickup drives out of the picture and the SUV's motor can be heard revving before it backs up and crashes into a parked car behind it. Then, as the thief pulls away from the curb and drives forward, the owner can be seen getting tossed into the side of a parked car.
The owner said that he has a swollen hand but no other injures. He admitted that could have been seriously hurt in his attempt to stop the thieves.
News 4 contacted the St. Louis Police Department which responded with the advice that anyone warming up a car should stay inside the car, no matter how cold it is. Police also urge people not to try to stop thieves who may be in the process of stealing a car. And they recommend that victims or witnesses call 911 as soon as possible.
The stolen vehicle is described as a brown 2011 Audi Q5 with California license plates and a bike rack on the back.
The suspects are described as three white men in the early to mid 30's with a scraggly look and driving a red Ford F-150 pickup.
