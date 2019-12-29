O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A fire broke out at an animal rescue ranch overnight in O'Fallon, Illinois.
Just before midnight, firefighters were called to Randy's Rescue Ranch after it caught on fire. In a Facebook post, the ranch said the Katy-Favre Assisted Living and Hospice Farmhouse for disabled dogs was damaged.
All of the dogs were safely rescued but two cats died in the fire. Their names were Gumball and Thumper.
"Heartbroken and completely devastated" are a few words the ranch wrote describing the overnight fire.
The 20-acre ranch cares for many animals including horses, donkeys, pigs, cats, and dogs, according to their website.
Owner Randy Grim said the house meant so much to him.
“It’s tough to watch your dreams go up in smoke and I’m so grateful though that everyone made it out alive and nobody got hurt," Grim said. “I feel very blessed for that but my heart is completely shattered"
He adds that he wants to rebuild the farmhouse soon.
“I want to rebuild it because these dogs are so special. These are dogs that usually are euthanized in shelters and they’re usually not adopted because of their medical conditions," said Grim.
To donate to Randy's Rescue Ranch, click here.
