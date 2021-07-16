FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County staple, Cathy's Kitchen, is back open Friday night and had a little help from a famous friend to celebrate.
The restaurant has been through a lot in the last decade, from surviving protests in 2014 and now through the pandemic. In February 2020, owner Cathy Jenkins closed her dining room and was only doing carry-out and delivery orders. Through the pandemic, she struggled with food costs and buying PPE for her employees.
"I'm thankful to still be afloat and as you see it's jumping off here today, so I'm thankful," said Jenkins.
Old friend of Jenkins and Grammy and Oscar-winning artist Melissa Etheridge came out for the reopening to help celebrate.
"She said, 'You know what Kathy? We're going to come to St. Louis and we're going to do this for you because you're our friend,'" said Jenkins.
With a love for eating at woman-owned restaurants while she tours the U.S., Etheridge and Jenkins have been friends for years.
Etheridge performed a few song for Cathy's crowd Friday night. Her 2021 tour launches next month with a performance set in Chesterfield in October.
Cathy's Kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. For more information, click here.
