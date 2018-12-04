WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Catholic Supply store where women were sexually assaulted and one customer was murdered in November will reopen for business Wednesday.

The store located on Manchester Road in west St. Louis County has been closed since the crimes on November 19.

Customer Jamie Schmidt was murdered inside the store and was laid to rest last week. Flowers remain outside the storefront as a memorial to Schmidt.

The store chain that sells religious items and gifts tweeted, “Our Manchester store will re-open to the public tomorrow, Wednesday, 12/5. Please visit us!”

Some employees at nearby businesses said Tuesday that business has been slow since the crimes, but foot traffic has started to pick up again in the shopping center.

“I would encourage people to still come out because you can’t live in fear at the end of the day, the world still has to go on and everyone has to live their life,” said Tim Perry, an employee at a nearby cigar shop.

The man charged with the crimes, Thomas Bruce, will also make a court appearance Wednesday morning.