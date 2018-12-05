WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The alleged Catholic Supply store killer was in court the same day the store reopened for business.

The store, located on Manchester Road in west St. Louis County, was closed after women were sexually assaulted and one customer was murdered on Nov. 19.

Customer Jamie Schmidt was murdered inside the store and laid to rest last week. Flowers remain outside the storefront as a memorial to Schmidt.

The store chain that sells religious items and gifts tweeted, “Our Manchester store will re-open to the public tomorrow, Wednesday, 12/5. Please visit us!”

The man charged with the crimes, Thomas Bruce, was wearing a dress shirt when he appeared in court Wednesday morning. He also had handcuffs and leg cuffs.

During the court appearance, the judge announced the preliminary hearing for the alleged killer would take place on Jan. 23.

Some employees at nearby businesses said Tuesday that business has been slow since the crimes, but foot traffic has started to pick up again in the shopping center.

“I would encourage people to still come out because you can’t live in fear at the end of the day, the world still has to go on and everyone has to live their life,” said Tim Perry, an employee at a nearby cigar shop.

When the store reopened, Dan Stutte, president of Catholic Supply, issued the below statement: