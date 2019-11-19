ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Catholic Supply Store in west St. Louis County is looking for a new location a year after a fatal shooting took place inside.
According to the police investigation, on Nov. 19, 2018, Thomas Bruce pretended to be a customer at the Catholic Supply Store, exited and then re-entered the store in the 1400 block of Manchester displaying a handgun.
Police said Bruce ordered the three victims to the back of the store where he forced them to disrobe at gunpoint and proceeded to expose himself to the victims. Bruce then demanded the victims to perform a sexual act on him, according to police.
According to the investigation, Jaime Schmidt, 53, of House Springs, refused Bruce's demands and was shot for not complying. Bruce left the area following the fatal shooting.
Bruce is charged with 17 criminal counts including first-degree murder, three counts of sodomy and three counts of kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and his trial is set to begin next October.
