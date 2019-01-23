CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The case against the man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a St. Louis area religious supply store will go to a grand jury.

The suspect, 53-year-old Thomas Bruce, sat passively Wednesday during a brief court appearance. Afterward, an assistant prosecutor said a grand jury is expected to take up the case before the next scheduled court hearing on March 13.

Bruce is charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies in the Nov. 19 attack at the Catholic Supply store near Ballwin. Prosecutors say the one-time minister fatally shot Jamie Schmidt after she refused his sexual demands. Two other women who were in the store were sexually assaulted.

Thomas Bruce during Jan. 23 court appearance

1 of 6

Bruce also has been charged with sexually assaulting another woman two months earlier.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.