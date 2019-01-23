CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The case against the man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a St. Louis area religious supply store will go to a grand jury.

Alleged Catholic Supply killer charged in separate sexual assault of elderly woman The man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman inside a St. Louis County Catholic Supply store is now a suspect in an assault of an elderly woman in rural Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, 53-year-old Thomas Bruce, sat passively Wednesday during a brief court appearance. Afterward, an assistant prosecutor said a grand jury is expected to take up the case before the next scheduled court hearing on March 13.

Bruce is charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies in the Nov. 19 attack at the Catholic Supply store near Ballwin. Prosecutors say the one-time minister fatally shot Jamie Schmidt after she refused his sexual demands. Two other women who were in the store were sexually assaulted.

Bruce also has been charged with sexually assaulting another woman two months earlier.