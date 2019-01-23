CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The case against the man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a St. Louis area religious supply store will go to a grand jury.
The man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman inside a St. Louis County Catholic Supply store is now a suspect in an assault of an elderly woman in rural Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect, 53-year-old Thomas Bruce, sat passively Wednesday during a brief court appearance. Afterward, an assistant prosecutor said a grand jury is expected to take up the case before the next scheduled court hearing on March 13.
Bruce is charged with first-degree murder and several other felonies in the Nov. 19 attack at the Catholic Supply store near Ballwin. Prosecutors say the one-time minister fatally shot Jamie Schmidt after she refused his sexual demands. Two other women who were in the store were sexually assaulted.
Bruce also has been charged with sexually assaulting another woman two months earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.