ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The families impacted by the Catholic Supply Store rapes and murder in 2018 will have to wait even longer for justice.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Thomas Bruce during a Jan. 23, 2019 court appearance.
Friday, a judge set an August 2 trial date for Thomas Bruce, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Bruce is accused of walking into the Catholic Supply Store on November 19, 2018 and committing multiple sexual assaults before killing Jaime Schmidt.
[Read: 'You never know people': Neighbors of suspected Catholic Supply shooter speak out]
His trial was originally scheduled for October 13th.
Jury selection is set for July.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.