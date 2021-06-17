WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was arrested after confessing to burglaries in Washington, Missouri, according to police.
On May 27, the Washington Police Department received multiple stealing and burglary reports. One of the crimes was reported in the 300 block of State Street and another happened in the 500 block of Freemont Street. Additional thefts were reported around the same areas. Items were taken from vehicles, back porches, yards and a shed.
A witness was able to give police a physical description of the suspect and provide information regarding a vehicle used in one of the burglaries.
Then, on June 15, officers contacted a person of interest after a theft was called in by a business manager in the 4000 block of Southpoint Road. The manager said a suspect that had recently stole from the store was currently in the business. When police contacted the suspect, they noticed she was driving the same vehicle described by the burglary witness.
The suspect, Heather M. Knipe, was arrested and her vehicle was towed to the police department. A Washington detective interviewed the 38-year-old from Catawissa regarding the crimes and she allegedly confessed. Two of the stolen items were found inside of the towed vehicle, police said.
Knipe has been charged with one count of burglary first degree, one count of burglary second degree and two counts of stealing. Authorities report that additional stealing charges are being submitted to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for the additional cases. Her bond was set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.