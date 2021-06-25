COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Collinsville police are investigating after catalytic converters were stolen off school buses overnight.
Cars stripped for easy cash, News 4 Investigates goes undercover to tackle catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converters, critical to making your car run correctly, are being stolen by thieves looking for easy cash. It can cost a victim hundreds or thousands of dollars to replace.
Officials confirmed to News 4 four converters were stolen from First Student buses that were parked at 1202 Lebanon Road.
Earlier this year, News 4 investigated the apparent uptick in catalytic converter thefts across the country. The metals used to make the items have increased in market value and News 4 found that some scrap yards will buy catalytic converters for big bucks with little to no questions.
