ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two St. Louis nonprofits that provide transportation for disabled children and adults are some of the latest victims in an uptick in catalytic converter thefts.
Ollie Steward, executive director of Southside Wellness Center in south St. Louis said, "When the drivers arrived to go to work at 6 o'clock they found that four or five of our vans had been hit."
Steward said her agency had to lease vans to fulfill its obligation to provide transportation to developmentally disabled adults who are employed at shelter workshops.
Workers at LifeBridge Partnership in Creve Coeur discovered a catalytic converter had been cut from underneath one of its van on Monday.
It was the fifth theft from the agency’s vans in three weeks.
"Without our transportation services, essentially we are not able to meet our mission. We've had to reduce the services to our after school programming and our program called Out And About which roughly serves 100 adults,” said Heather Ward.
Ward said two of the eight vans in the agency’s fleet are still in the shop.
The cost for repairs can run as much as $2,000 per van.
Insurance doesn’t cover all the expenses, so the agency started a GoFundMe account to help cover the extra costs.
Ward said police told her the St. Louis area is seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts right now but didn’t say why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.