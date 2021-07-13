ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Guard your cars: that's the warning from local auto repair shops Tuesday as catalytic converter thieves are working overtime to rip you off.

Suspected catalytic converter thief shoots 66-year-old South City man A man is recovering at a local hospital after confronting an armed thief early Tuesday morning in South City, police said.

Early Tuesday, a South City man was shot as he tried to stop two suspects from stealing his converter right off his car. St. Louis City police have not caught the suspects yet. It happened at the 4900 Block of Reber Place near Tower Grove Park.

Joe Barbaglia, Columbia Auto Shop co-owner, says the best way to prevent this from happening is keeping your car in your garage. Obviously, that's not an option for everyone, so they came up with a solution.

"It's off. Eighteen seconds," Barbaglia said.

That's how fast catalytic converter thieves are working around the St. Louis area.

"They go by the codes available on the car. Some cars are worth more, some cars are worth less, some are $200, but they could be up to $1,000 for a converter depending on which ones they are," Barbaglia explained.

Barbaglia says people are making thousands by stealing converters, but it's you, the victim, who's left to pay the price.

"$300-$400 replacement cost on just the converter, plus the insulation. It could be a couple thousand dollars," Barbaglia continued.

In 2020, 110 catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles inside the St. Louis City limits. This year, 610 converters have been stolen and it's only July. Columbia Auto Repair's solution to the problem is installing shields.

"We're now installing shields underneath cars, so that's been our business lately. There's no way to cut through this thing. They'd be there for hours trying to cut it out, we either rivet it on or it's bolted on with theft proof bolts, so that way you can't take it off either," Barbaglia continued.

It's a fix that could cost you a couple hundred bucks, but in the long run, could save you thousands. For now, both Barbaglia and SLMPD are asking you not to confront thieves in progress.