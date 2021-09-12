Cat, dog killed in Collinsville house fire

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A cat and a dog were killed in a house fire in Collinsville late Sunday afternoon.
Crews from several departments responded to the house at 738 Central Avenue in Collinsville and saw the house fully on fire. The homeowners weren't home at the time but four pets were inside; two cats and two dogs. Crews said one cat and one dog died in the fire.
The cause of the fire hasn't been released yet.
